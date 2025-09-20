Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 222 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,248.37. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.