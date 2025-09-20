Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bioqual had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

Bioqual Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of BIOQ opened at $37.00 on Friday. Bioqual has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of -0.11.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

