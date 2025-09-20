Benjamin Looker Sells 6,267 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $17,547.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 393,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,276. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Looker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Benjamin Looker sold 1,304 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $1,473.52.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ESPR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $536.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 35.84%.The business had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 157,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 506,428 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 487,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 295,320 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152,019 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

