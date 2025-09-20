Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 50,219 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE BDX opened at $187.27 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

