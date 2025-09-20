BDF Gestion Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

BDF Gestion trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

