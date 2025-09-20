BDF Gestion Sells 4,378 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

BDF Gestion decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $177,050,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.1% in the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,356,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,350.40. This trade represents a 86.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,090,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 372,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,304,449.70. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,449,792 shares of company stock worth $190,786,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.64, a P/E/G ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

