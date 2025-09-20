BDF Gestion Sells 3,319 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

BDF Gestion cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1%

GIS stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

