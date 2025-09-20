BDF Gestion Sells 1,936 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

BDF Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $226.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.58.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

