BDF Gestion Sells 1,505 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

BDF Gestion decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $318.20 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.