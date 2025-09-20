Barclays Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $240.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.58.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $690,313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $198,685,000. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,670,000 after purchasing an additional 617,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

