Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,301 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $128,542,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $70,685,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $60,490,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.