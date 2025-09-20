Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 864 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

GGAL opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

