Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reduces Stock Holdings in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. $BBAR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 42.0% in the first quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBAR. Wall Street Zen upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Down 1.7%

BBAR stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About BBVA Banco Frances

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

