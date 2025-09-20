Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $338,000 Investment in Organigram Global Inc. $OGI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.19% of Organigram Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Organigram Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Global Stock Performance

Shares of OGI opened at $1.80 on Friday. Organigram Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Organigram Global ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Organigram Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organigram Global Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Organigram Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

About Organigram Global

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

