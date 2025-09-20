Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $92,025,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $78,632,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,845.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,938,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,222,000 after buying an additional 1,872,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,434,000 after buying an additional 1,709,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,385,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,891,000 after buying an additional 1,616,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $39.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

