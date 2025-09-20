Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $406,000 Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2%

CI opened at $290.16 on Friday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $358.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.54.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.