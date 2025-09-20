Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $352,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

