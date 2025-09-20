Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Dover were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $171.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.54. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Dover’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

