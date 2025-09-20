Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 1,993 Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $211.28 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

