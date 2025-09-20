B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Zacks Research lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Up 3.9%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 800,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 58,750 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.