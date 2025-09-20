Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Position Raised by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

