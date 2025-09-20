Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

NYSE:WM opened at $216.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day moving average of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

