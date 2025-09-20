AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,099,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,757,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of T stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

