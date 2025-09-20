AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 120.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

