ATN International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%.

ATN International has a payout ratio of -2,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -300.0%.

ATN International Stock Down 2.7%

ATN International stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

About ATN International

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.67 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. ATN International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

