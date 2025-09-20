Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $286.95 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,671,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $286,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $133,855,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

