Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $202.56 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,672,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,827 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $202,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

