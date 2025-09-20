Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 320,877 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,877 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $144,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in MongoDB by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.83.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.3%

MongoDB stock opened at $323.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

