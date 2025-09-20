Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $51,029,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 413.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $197.68 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $118.03 and a 52 week high of $208.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.