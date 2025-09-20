Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $51,029,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 413.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $197.68 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $118.03 and a 52 week high of $208.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

