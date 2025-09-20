ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Buys $714,225.84 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.39 per share, with a total value of $714,225.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,533,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,647,483.77. The trade was a 0.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,200 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $373,888.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,670 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $688,471.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,385 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $3,792,477.50.

On Friday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 109,206 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $4,467,617.46.

On Thursday, September 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 96,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $3,889,954.40.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,126 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $771,542.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,225 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.06 per share, with a total value of $1,250,873.50.

On Monday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,510 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $992,655.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,460 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $1,184,284.80.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 70,108 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,708,973.12.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 3.4%

ASA stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

