Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 40,170 Shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,112.88. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.43. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 53.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 23.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robocap Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 186.8% during the first quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

