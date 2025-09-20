ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. ArrowMark Financial has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

