ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. ArrowMark Financial has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $23.67.
