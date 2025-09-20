Analyzing Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) and Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Galactic and Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica 1 1 4 2 2.88

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.94%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a consensus price target of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $7.04 million 27.00 -$346.74 million ($9.04) -0.37 Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $6.39 billion 1.66 $352.50 million $2.05 28.26

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -17,828.03% -98.94% -32.03% Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica 5.43% 13.38% 3.92%

Summary

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica beats Virgin Galactic on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems, and cyber security solutions, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. This segment also leases Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support services; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; and aircraft components and engines. This segment also supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment engages in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

