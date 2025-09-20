Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of BATT opened at $12.22 on Friday. Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF Company Profile
The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/15 – 09/19
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What is a Dividend King?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.