Amitabh Misra Sells 9,244 Shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $71,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 593,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,376.50. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
CXM opened at $7.81 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.81.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
