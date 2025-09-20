Amitabh Misra Sells 9,244 Shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $71,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 593,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,376.50. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CXM opened at $7.81 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

