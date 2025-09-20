Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.48 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average of $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.