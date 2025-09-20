Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.2979.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

