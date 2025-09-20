Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 98.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,811 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $255.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $256.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

