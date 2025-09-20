Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) versus Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Head to Head Comparison

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tronox and Albemarle”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $3.07 billion 0.25 -$48.00 million ($1.58) -3.07 Albemarle $5.38 billion 1.79 -$1.18 billion ($9.32) -8.78

Risk & Volatility

Tronox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Albemarle. Albemarle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tronox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tronox has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albemarle has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Albemarle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tronox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Albemarle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and Albemarle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox -8.48% -4.83% -1.40% Albemarle -18.61% -1.87% -0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tronox and Albemarle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 2 2 5 0 2.33 Albemarle 4 10 3 0 1.94

Tronox presently has a consensus price target of $5.12, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Albemarle has a consensus price target of $86.47, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Albemarle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Tronox.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tronox pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albemarle pays out -17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Albemarle has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Summary

Albemarle beats Tronox on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company’s products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Specialties segment provides bromine-based specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals; lithium specialties, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride; develops and manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications that include airbag initiators. The Ketjen segment offers clean fuels technologies (CFT), which is composed of hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions (PCS), which is composed of organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

