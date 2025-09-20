Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Holdings Decreased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 119,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.74. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

