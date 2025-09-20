Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $243.08 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $245.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

