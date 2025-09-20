AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $278.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.23 and a beta of 1.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $454.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

