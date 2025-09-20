Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Announces Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.47 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%.
Aeorema Communications Price Performance
AEO opened at GBX 57.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Aeorema Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 41.11 and a 52 week high of GBX 62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,051.56 and a beta of 0.91.
Aeorema Communications Company Profile
