Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Announces Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.47 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

AEO opened at GBX 57.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Aeorema Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 41.11 and a 52 week high of GBX 62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,051.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

