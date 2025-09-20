Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ADDYY. DZ Bank upgraded Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adidas Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Adidas has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Adidas had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
