Addis & Hill Inc Sells 410 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Addis & Hill Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $89.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

