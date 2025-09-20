Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,248 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $225,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.79. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.39.

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

