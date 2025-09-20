Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 122,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 32,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Acceleware Stock Down 11.1%
The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87.
Acceleware Company Profile
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acceleware
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.