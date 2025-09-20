AA Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

AA Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,558,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,127,000 after buying an additional 1,077,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

