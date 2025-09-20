AA Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

