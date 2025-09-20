AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,122.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.80 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

